Roman Gonzalez To Fight Pedro Guevara On December 8th In Final HBO Boxing Card

Former pound-for-pound king and former four-weight world champion Roman Gonzalez will fight again on December 8th, on what will be the final boxing card from HBO. “Chocolatito” will face Pedro Guevara at The StubHub in Carson, California in what will be just his second fight back since suffering back-to-back losses to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in 2017. 31 year old Gonzalez, 47-2(39) will fight Guevara, a former WBC light-flyweight champ, at junior-bantamweight, Dan Rafael of ESPN.com reports.





Gonzalez, who stopped Moises Fuentes on the massive Canelo-Triple G rematch card in Las Vegas on September 15th, looked good in his return fight. Still hungry and still fully believing he can become a world champion all over again, the Nicaraguan warrior is always great to watch, what with his tremendous, exciting style. 29 year old Guevara of Mexico has never been stopped during his 32-3-1(19) pro career and we could have ourselves a great action fight in December (the month of December of course being an almost ridiculously action-packed month for boxing this year).

Winner of his last two fights, since dropping a majority verdict to Ken Shiro in an unsuccessful attempt to regain the WBC belt he had lost to Yu Kimura in 2015 (also a very close decision, this time a split verdict) Guevara will be going into the Gonzalez fight fully thinking he will win. Indeed, Gonzalez is not looking to cherry pick as he awaits another world title fight opportunity. Far from it. How much has Gonzalez got left at this stage? Against Fuentes, Gonzalez looked good, but who knows, after such a long career?

Can Gonzalez rule the world all over again? He must get past Guevara first. Scheduled for ten rounds, the Dec. 8 fight may well go down to the wire. Sor Rungvisai aside, nobody has been able to stop Gonzalez, while no-one period has been able to halt the tough Guevara. Let’s hope the HBO show, topped by a big women’s world title fight, is indeed one to remember.