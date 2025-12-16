The retirement announcement by the former three-division undisputed champion Crawford removes any talk of a second fight with Canelo. Not just that. There were other big fights that fans wanted to see Crawford involved in before walking away.

“Walking away as a great with nothing else left to prove. #CrawfordERA. #1P4P #3xUndisputed #5DivisionChampion #4xLinealChampion #BWAAFighterOfTheYear #2xEspyAwardWinner,” said Terence Crawford on social media, announcing his retirement from boxing.

Gold has a habit of reopening doors that boxers swear are closed. Terence says he’s retired, but a $100 million offer from Turki Alalshikh would be impossible for him to resist. We don’t know what Crawford’s true intentions are. Is this a real retirement or a play on his part to get the $100M that his coach, Bernie Davis, said is his asking price for him to continue his career?

The way he fought against Canelo last September wasn’t the type of performance that would equate to that kind of money.

Crawford’s comment about “nothing else to prove’ can be debated among fans. There was still quite a bit left to prove. There were many top fighters that he didn’t fight at 168, 160, 154, and 147 that fans would have wanted to see him fight. They won’t get a chance to see how he would do against one of the young lions.

The 38-year-old Crawford’s advanced age and his habit of fighting only once a year would have made it difficult for him to keep winning if he chose one of the top fighters at 168. He’d be turning 39 in September 2026, which he would have been fighting next.

Terence likely would have been fine against Canelo, but any of the younger fighters have been a threat. So, retirement is perfect for Crawford to get out before he gets beaten.