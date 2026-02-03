Why Shakhram Giyasov Should Refuse to Step Aside Again

Giyasov has already waited once. He allowed Eimantas Stanionis to pursue a unification fight with Jaron Ennis, then watched the division reshuffle again when Ennis moved up in weight. Romero was elevated to full WBA champion without facing him, and Giyasov formally objected to further delays. That counts, because this is no longer just about patience. It is about leverage.

From Giyasov’s point of view, stepping aside now makes little sense financially or strategically. If he fights Romero and wins, he becomes a full world champion. That belt immediately changes his earning power. Suddenly, potential fights against Benn, Ryan Garcia, or Devin Haney look very different. Titles create leverage. Step aside deals do not.

There is also a clear pattern to consider. If Benn were to win the WBA welterweight belt, the incentive for him to face a low profile, high risk mandatory like Giyasov would shrink, not grow. Bigger names and bigger money would be waiting. That would leave Giyasov in the same position again, only older and with fewer options.

Giyasov’s manager, Vadim Kornilov, has never shown enthusiasm for deals that delay title shots without clear upside. The most sensible move for his fighter is clear. Fight Romero, win the belt, and let the market come to him.