“I’d say he’s on the top three or four most definitely,” Browne said. “We’re looking at five or six opponents. Yeah, he would be in the top.”

Makhmudov is the type of heavyweight who forces honesty. He does not give away quiet rounds or allow opponents to settle behind a jab. At 36, he is close in age to Tyson Fury, carries genuine power, and has the size to make Fury work from the opening bell. This is not a young fighter being fed to a veteran. It is two heavyweights in the same physical window, with one returning from inactivity and the other built around pressure.

Fury is now 37 and has not fought since announcing his retirement in January 2025. His last fully convincing performance came in April 2022 against Dillian Whyte. The two losses to Oleksandr Usyk showed a fighter who could still think his way through rounds, but no longer control distance with the same certainty. The reactions slowed. The timing slipped. The edges narrowed.

The shortlist itself is revealing. Alongside Makhmudov, names such as Efe Ajagba and Tony Yoka have also been discussed. All are physical heavyweights. None suggest a gentle re-entry.

There is also a practical reason for the urgency. The long-expected fight with Anthony Joshua is currently unavailable following Joshua’s serious car accident in Nigeria last month. With that route closed, Fury needs a return that stands on its own.

From a technical standpoint, Makhmudov is a statement choice. Most tune-ups are built around survival. Makhmudov is built around damage. If Fury’s reactions resemble what they were in the second Usyk fight, this becomes more than a scoring exercise.

Recent footage from Thailand suggests the threat is being taken seriously. Fury has appeared leaner than usual, sparring with fighters such as Kevin Lerena and Yihang Yang, pointing toward preparation focused on resistance rather than optics.

This return is no longer about sentiment. It is a check. If Fury handles a live heavyweight early, the comeback gains credibility. If he cannot, the conversation changes fast.