Robert Easter Jr In Hospital After Being Shot Three Times; Let’s All Wish Him A Full Recovery

In a case that has shades of the tragedy that befell the great Vernon Forrest back in 2009, former IBF lightweight champ Robert Easter Jr is in the hospital right now, recovering from being shot in a robbery. It was in the former champion’s hometown of Toledo, in Ohio when the incident took place yesterday, at approximately 6.30 PM. An armed robber shot Easter three times and he made his getaway with two gold chains, three diamond rings and Easter’s cell phone.

Reports say the armed attacker was demanding money and Easter bravely stood up to the criminal. Easter has since undergone surgery to remove bullet fragments. As of the time of writing Easter’s prognosis is good and he is expected to survive. Easter, though, put out a tweet that revealed how nasty his injuries are:

“I’m in so much pain,” the former champ wrote on social media.

It goes without saying how we fight fans as well as supporters the world over wish Easter nothing but a full and swift recovery. 31-year-old Easter, 23-1-1(14) was, before the attack, very much an active fighter, having boxed a year ago in winning a decision over Ryan Martin. Easter defeated Richard Commey via split decision to take the IBF belt in 2016 and he made three successful defences before he was beaten by Mikey Garcia in a 2018 unification battle.

At this time, Easter has a far more serious fight on his hands but at the same time his fans are wondering if he will be able to ever box again once he has fully recovered – and again, we all wish the former champ nothing but the best in this regard. And let’s hope this cowardly thief whoever he is is caught and is brought to justice soon. The aforementioned Vernon Forrest was not as lucky as Easter when he was attacked by robbers at a gas station some 13 years ago.

Who on earth knows what the solution is to the ongoing gun problem in America?