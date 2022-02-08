George Kambosos Jr says Devin Haney’s “own broadcaster won’t back him”

On Tuesday, George Kambosos Jr. dumped on Devin Haney, telling his fans that DAZN isn’t backing the unbeaten WBC lightweight champion because he can’t bring in the subscribers.

By Kambosos minimizing Haney’s inability to bring in subscribers to DAZN, he’s less likely to receive flak when it’s revealed by his promoter Lou DiBella that he won’t be fighting him next.

Kambosos is letting the boxing world know why he won’t be fighting Haney ahead of time.

This week, the four-belt 135-lb champion Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 13 KOs) has been taking shots at Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) on social media. At first, it was confusing why Kambosos was taking shots at Haney.

After all, why dump on a fighter that you could be facing next. However, on Monday, trainer Robert Garcia revealed that Kambosos’s promoter Lou DiBella “spilled the beans” to him, letting him know that Ryan Garcia is will be the next opponent for his fighter.

As long as Ryan (21-0, 18 KOs) wins his April 9th fight against DiBella-promoted fighter Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs), he’ll face Kambosos Jr. next.

Ryan, 23, has a tremendous following on social media with 8.7 million followers on Instagram and 1.14 million subs to his YouTube channel.

DAZN will gain many new subscribers to their platform with Ryan’s whipping up his millions of followers in the weeks ahead of his fight with Kambosos Jr. this summer.

“The kids s*** scared & his own broadcaster won’t back him because he ain’t bringing subscriptions,” said Kambosos on Twitter in talking about Haney. “Cold hard truth. Poor kid did like 500 tickets in his last fight! No lie; I was there. It was his own damn hometown, too 😭😂 I did more in my pro debut at a local club #embarrassing.”

Trainer Robert Garcia says he figured out that Ryan Garcia would be Kambosos’s next opponent even before DiBella revealed it. It was pretty easy.

Once Robert noted that Ryan Garcia was matched against DiBella-promoted Tagoe in his next fight on April 9th, he put two and two together and understood that this was a preliminary move setting up the Kambosos-Ryan fight.

As such, Golden Boy is doing DiBella a favor by matching Ryan Garcia against his fighter, 33-year-old Tagoe, and Lou gives King Ry the fight against Kambosos. It’s a mutual thing where both promoters gain from this.

Ryan must take on a non-puncher in his first fight back from a long 15-month layoff, and Tagoe is the ideal guy.

Tagoe is not a big puncher, and he’ll be coming off a 17-month layoff since his 10 round majority decision win over Mason Menard in November 2020. He couldn’t knockout Menard, a fighter Teofimo destroyed in one round. Tagoe is NOT a puncher, so Ryan should be safe against him.