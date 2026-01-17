“I’m fighting February 21 in Vegas for the world title against Richardson Hitchins,” Duarte said.

The bout places Duarte back into a title fight after a steady run of activity following his knockout loss to Ryan Garcia in December 2023. He has won four straight fights since then and fought twice in 2024 and twice again in 2025, staying in the ring while working his way back toward contention.

The matchup pairs Hitchins’ technical style against a challenger who is comfortable closing distance and working inside. Duarte comes forward and throws often. Hitchins fought Gustavo Lemos in April 2024.

The fight also lands on a card backed by Turki Alalshikh, who has said publicly that he does not want “Tom and Jerry” fights where one boxer runs and the other chases.

For Duarte, the fight represents his first opportunity to compete for a major world title. His recent wins have not been headline moments, but they have kept him active and in position. He did not force his way into a title fight with a single performance. He stayed available until one opened up.

Hitchins remains the favorite heading into the bout. His rise at junior welterweight has been built on control, footwork, and limiting exchanges. That approach has worked consistently, but it also places pressure on him to maintain form across twelve rounds if the fight does not break early.

Duarte does not need to change the shape of the fight in the opening rounds. He only needs to stay present long enough to test whether Hitchins can hold that control late.

The February 21 card will be streamed from Las Vegas and features the Barrios–Garcia bout as its main event, with Duarte’s title challenge positioned as a supporting contest.