The fight emerged after negotiations between Resendiz and Jaime Munguia collapsed, leaving the titleholder without an opponent. Charlo quickly became the most convenient option, largely because both fighters operate under the same Premier Boxing Champions structure. That alignment removes the typical promotional friction and allows the fight to move forward without the delays that often affect championship negotiations involving separate networks or promoters.

Collapsed Munguia talks open the door for Charlo

Charlo, now 35, has fought only twice since 2021, and neither appearance established him among the division’s active contenders. His victories over Thomas LaManna and Jose Benavidez Jr. allowed him to remain unbeaten, but those opponents were not positioned near the top of the super middleweight standings. The wins preserved his record without changing how he is viewed within the current title picture.

Resendiz arrived in a different way. His twelve-round win over Caleb Plant elevated him into championship position and gave him the kind of recent result that typically leads to title opportunities or defenses against proven contenders. That performance provided evidence of his readiness to compete at the highest level of the division.

The WBA’s top-ranked contender, Bektemir Melikuziev, remains part of the championship rotation and is scheduled to fight soon. His activity gives the sanctioning body flexibility to approve a voluntary defense for Resendiz before enforcing a mandatory obligation. That timing creates an opening that Charlo can enter without having to move through the same sequence of eliminators or contender fights.

Charlo’s name still carries recognition from his earlier championship run at middleweight, and that recognition continues to influence his positioning even as his activity has slowed. This opportunity has appeared because he is available, recognizable, and easy to match within the existing promotional structure, rather than because of recent results at super middleweight.