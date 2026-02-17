Both fighters enter the March 14 main event looking to secure their place in a crowded 147-pound division
Arnold Barboza Jr. will face Kenneth Sims Jr. in a 12-round welterweight main event on March 14 at Honda Center in Anaheim, placing two contenders in direct competition for position in the division. The fight, promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, will stream live on DAZN.
Barboza (32-1, 11 KOs) returns for the first time since suffering his first professional defeat against Teofimo Lopez in May. That loss interrupted his progression at junior welterweight, where he had held interim title status and remained close to a full championship opportunity. His move to 147 pounds introduces him into a division with established champions and a large group of ranked contenders competing for advancement.
Contender roles on line
“I’m officially stepping back into the ring after some much-needed time off,” Barboza said. “My first loss didn’t break me; it built me. Built a new team, new gym, new mindset, yet still the same purpose, same hunger, same goals.”
Sims (22-2-1, 8 KOs) enters the fight after falling short in a majority decision loss to Oscar Duarte in a WBA eliminator. Prior to that result, he had built momentum with multiple wins, including a victory over previously unbeaten Elvis Rodriguez that established him as a credible contender. The matchup with Barboza gives Sims another opportunity to compete against a former interim champion.
“This is a fight that I’ve been wanting for a long time,” Sims said. “Barboza is a good fighter who’s been on the big stage, but I’ve always known that I am a better fighter than him.”
The welterweight division continues to absorb contenders moving up from junior welterweight, increasing competition for limited title opportunities. The outcome of this fight will help determine which fighter continues forward in that contender group and which must rebuild their position.
Last Updated on 02/17/2026