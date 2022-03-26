Richard Riakporhe beats Deion Jumah – Boxing Results

Full steam ahead for Richard ‘The Midnight Train’ Riakporhe (14-0, 10 KOs) following an eighth-round stoppage win over Deion Jumah (14-1, 7 KOs) to prove his worth as a world title opportunity.

Headlining Saturday night’s BOXXER card live on Sky Sports, Riakporhe dropped Jumah with a counter right hand in the fourth round then sealed the deal in the eighth, demonstrating his ferocious one-punch knockout power yet again with a wicked body shot that left Jumah on all fours in agony and forced the referee to wave the fight off.

Jumah did prove to be the busier man in the first few rounds, he managed to close the distance against the much taller Riakporhe and landed some well-timed combinations that had Riakporhe questioning at times.

The fight took its time to live to its potential and after four slow rounds Riakporhe came to life with a beautiful overhand right that sent Jumah flying to the canvas, however, Jumah managed to rise to his feet and survive until the bell.

Deion ‘The Ghost’ Jumah replied to the knockdown in the best fashion as he got back to his boxing and landed more combinations inside the distance. The midway point of the fight saw the two equally matched with much cagey atmosphere present.

For the time that it lasted, respects must be paid to Jumah who fought the much bigger man and gave it his all. Riakporhe proved that he is ready to take the next step in his career towards a cruiserweight world title.

With Riakporhe originally to fight Fabio Turchi and Jumah to fight Mikael Lawal, all can applaud both fighters for taking this high-stakes fight. Both have sparred in the past with Jumah claiming to have gotten the better of Riakporhe. Riakporhe was sure to put the facts straight on the night and did with an impressive performance.

Riakporhe entered the fight ranked number seven by the World Bouncing Council with many opportunities awaiting ‘The Midnight Train’ next.

In chief support and following on from his British title victory last time out, Dan Azeez (16-0, 11 KOs) continued his hot streak in the BOXXER limelight with a convincing eighth round stoppage over late opponent Reece Cartwright (23-3, 14 KOs).

In a fight that took its time to catch fire, Azeez earned his victory over Cartwright with his constant pressure and excellent endurance. With the corner of Cartwright throwing the towel in there is an argument that the referee should have stopped the fight a lot earlier.

Although the fight was made on short notice, its storyline was one to watch as the two men met in the amateurs with Cartwright getting the better of Azeez.

Azeez managed to get his revenge but applauds go out to Cartwright and his team for taking the fight on just two weeks’ notice, the fighter from Leeds showed true heart. Azeez will be hoping to get back in the ring promptly to take his first defence of his BBBCofC British light heavyweight title.

One of Britain’s finest rising stars Adam Azim (4-0, 3 KOs) put on a ferocious performance in his fourth professional fight which saw him obliterate Connor Marsden (6-2, 5 KOs) in just 30 seconds of the very first round.

Azim slipped a two-punch combination from Marsden at the very start of the fight and landed a powerful jab right on the button which dropped Marsden in just 12 seconds. When Marsden eventually made it back to his feet, Azim launched out of his corner to make sure he wouldn’t get up again.

In what was meant to be a step-up fight against the Southern Area champion, Azim left all in attendance in complete awe at his explosive speed and power. The 20-year-old from Slough has all the potential to be the next biggest star in British boxing.

The vacant English welterweight title was on the line at the OVO Arena as Louis Greene (13-3, 7 KOs) and Harry Scarff (11-2, 3 KOs) faced off in a competitive ten round fight that saw Scarff fight hard for a unanimous victory, the judges in attendance scored the bout 98-93, 100-91, 100-90.

Scarff became a two-division English champion with his victory over Greene which saw him show well developed boxing skills with the jab working effectively throughout the whole fight.

Caroline Dubois (2-0, 1 KOs) marked her second professional outing in spiteful fashion as she pinned her opponent Martina Horgasz (5-19, 4 KOs) on the ropes in the first round and landed a variety of body punches before the referee stepped in front of the wounded Hungarian.

The 21-year-old lightweight prospect trained by Shane McGuigan has a big 2022 ahead of her as she has plenty of time on her side to improve in the professional ranks.

The explosive and exciting Joe Pigford (19-0, 18 KOs) was back in action on the night with a brutal fourth round knockout over David Romero (12-15, 5 KOs). A monster of a right hand sent the Argentines mouthpiece flying out of his mouth.

The super-welterweight boasts one of the most impressive professional records in the division and possesses all the attributes to go far in the sport.

The Southampton born fighter will be looking to get back in the ring as soon as possible as he remains hungrier than ever for a well-deserved title fight.

Ben Davison trained heavyweight Jeamie TKV (1-0) was taken the distance on his professional debut by the Spaniard Alvaro Terrero (5-16-2, 3 KOs) as he won by unanimous shutout, 40-36.

The 28-year-old from Tottenham landed a lot of hurtful punches but struggled to detonate the finishing blow.

Amateur sensation Jimmy Lee (1-0, 0 KOs) impressed all on his professional debut as he defeated Jose Hernandez (4-41-1, 3 KOs) on a 40-35 points unanimous points decision.

The 18-year-old rangy southpaw demonstrated brilliant boxing skills that dropped his Nicaraguan opponent towards the end of the first round.

Hassan ‘The Hitman’ Azim (3-0, 2 KOs) continued his young career in brutal form with a first-round knockout over Yoncho Markov (4-4, 2 KOs). The right hand from Azim swooped over the guard of Markov that dropped the Bulgarian, convincing the referee to step in.

Former Team GB kickboxer Shannon Ryan (1-0, 0 KOs) started her professional boxing career with an easy 40-36 unanimous victory over Claudia Ferenczi (20-90-8, 10 KOs) from Slovakia.

In the evening’s swing bout, Chris ‘2Slick’ Kongo (13-1, 7 KO’s) made his promotional debut for BOXXER with a shutout points win over Spanish veteran Kelvin Dotel (14-7, 7 KO’s) over eight rounds in the evening’s swing bout.

Full fight results

Richard Riakporhe (14-0, 10 KOs) def. Deion Jumah (14-1, 7 KOs) – KO, R8

12×3 cruiserweight

Dan Azeez (16-0, 11 KOs) def. Reece Cartwright (23-3, 14 KOs) – TKO R8

10×3 light-heavyweight

Adam Azim (4-0, 3 KOs) def. Connor Marsden (6-2, 5 KOs) – TKO R1

8×3 lightweight

Harry Scarff (11-2, 3 KOs) def. Louis Greene (13-3, 7 KOs) – UD (98-93, 100-91, 100-90)

10×3, Vacant English Welterweight Title

Caroline Dubois (2-0, 1 KOs) def. Martina Horgasz (5-9, 4 KOs) – KO R1

6×2 lightweight

Joe Pigford (19-0, 18 KOs) def. David Romero (12-15, 5 KOs) – KO R4

6×3 super welterweight

Jeamie TKV (1-0, 0 KOs) def. Alvaro Terrero (5-16-2, 3 KOs) – UD (40-36)

4×3 heavyweight

Jimmy Lee (1-0, 0 KOs) def. Jose Hernandez (4-41, 3 KOs) – UD (40-35)

4×3 super featherweight

Hassan Azim (3-0, 2 KOs) def. Yoncho Markov (4-4, 2 KOs) – TKO, R1

4×3 welterweight

Shannon Ryan (1-0, 0 KOs) def. Claudia Ferenczi (20-90-8, 10 KOs) – UD (40-36)

4×2 super flyweight