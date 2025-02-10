All-Heavyweight Card Officially Announced For April 5th In Manchester

Fans have already read how British heavyweights Joe Joyce and Dillian Whyte were close to a deal to fight one another in April, and now the fight, and it’s all-heavyweight under card, has been officially announced. As per numerous sources, the Whyte-Joyce fight will headline, while Lawrence Okolie will face bitter London rival Richard Riakporhe on the card, and David Adeleye will face Jeamie TKV, while recent Queensbury signing Delicious Orie will box his heavyweight debut on the night.

It could, then, prove to be a good, exciting card. 39 year old Joyce and 36 year old Whyte are both past their best but together, in what could well prove to be a ‘rock ’em, sock ’em affair,’ the action could really prove to be fun to watch. Joyce, 16-3(15) will first box what can be called a tune-up, this against the 22-4-1 Patrick Korte on March 1st. Whyte, 31-3(21) was last seen labouring to a 7th round corner retirement win over Ebenezer Tetteh. Whyte will have to be a whole lot sharper and fitter if he’s to defeat Joyce.

32 year old Okolie, 21-1(16) will have his second heavyweight fight against Riakporhe, 17-1(13) who will be having his first fight in the division, with the 35 year old also moving up from the 200 pound weight class.

28 year old Adeleye, who is coming off an impressive KO win over Solomon Dacres, will in TKV (full surname Tshikeva) face another Londoner, the 31 year old having a 8-1(5) pro record. Adeleye is 13-1(12) and it’s pretty tough to say with any conviction what will happen in this fight.

27 year old Orie, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games, will box his pro debut against TBA.

Fans do like an all-heavyweight card, and this one seems set to sell-out the Co-op Live Arena.

It could be argued that Joyce against Whyte is a 50-50 fight, as is Okolie Vs. Riakporhe. While pretty much anything could happen in the Adeleye-TKO fight. I for one will be tuning in for this fight card. Will YOU?