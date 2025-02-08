Lawrence Okolie-Richard Riakporhe To Feature On Joyce-Whyte Card – At Heavyweight

Fans have likely read about how aging British heavyweight sluggers Joe Joyce and Dillian Whyte are likely to get it on in a fight that is close to done for April 5 (or is actually a done deal at the time of writing). And whatever you think of this fight, one between two men who are way past their best and are no longer capable of moving out of the way of a punch, as some critics might say (in fact have said) – you KNOW you’ll tune in and watch.

There is also some pretty interesting undercard news. As per multiple sources, Lawrence Okolie and Richard Riakporhe are set to get it on the April show. Former WBO cruiserweight champ Okolie, who also won the WBC bridgerweight belt, is now campaigning as a heavyweight, and Riakporhe is moving up in weight to join him. Okolie (who was, we heard, in talks to fight aging Cuban warhorse Luis Ortiz) is currently 21-1(16) overall and is 1-0(1) as a heavyweight, having blown away Hussein Muhamed in his heavyweight debut in December.

Riakporhe is 17-1(13), with him coming off a decision loss to then-WBO cruiserweight champ Chris Billam-Smith, this back in June of last year. Riakporhe and Okolie have a little bit of history, the two having almost come to blows at a movie premiere of ‘Creed III’ a couple of years ago.

As an undercard fight, this one really is top-notch stuff. Okolie is still getting used to fighting as a heavyweight, while Riakporhe is now set to try his hand(s) in the division. Who wins this all-London showdown?

Joyce Vs. Whyte doesn’t figure to be pretty, but it sure won’t be a dull affair. And Okolie, AKA “The Sauce,” against Riakporhe, AKA “The Midnight Train,” could prove to be something quite special. The whole Queensbury and Matchroom alliance really could make for some great matchups.