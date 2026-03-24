Ryan Garcia says Terence Crawford retired too early

“I was tested every step of the way on my fights,” Ryan said. He added that he would “give Crawford the works,” turning the exchange into a direct claim rather than a passing shot.

The timing point is the core of the argument. Crawford left undefeated, but Ryan is presenting that decision as incomplete, suggesting there were still opponents from the next group of fighters who had not been addressed.

Some fans have taken that idea further. They question whether Crawford’s decision to step away was also tied to what would have followed his move to super middleweight, where he took the undisputed title from Canelo Alvarez. Holding those belts would have brought immediate expectations to defend against a line of natural 168-pound contenders.

Osleys Iglesias, Christian Mbilli, Lester Martinez, Diego Pacheco, and Hamzah Sheeraz are among the names often mentioned. Those fighters were there, but he didn’t end up fighting any of them before he retired. Once he stepped away, the pressure to face them went with it.

Even a move back down would not have simplified things. At 154, fighters like Jaron Ennis, Vergil Ortiz Jr., and Sebastian Fundora would have been waiting. At 160, options such as Carlos Adames and Yoenli Hernandez would have posed a different kind of problem.

That is the “smoke” Ryan is pointing to. Not one fight, but a run of them that never happened. Crawford left with the undisputed win over Canelo, but that version of him was 35 and dealing with injuries, and the win did not answer how Crawford would have handled younger, bigger, natural fighters from 168 to 154.

The argument Ryan presents is familiar to fans, as many of them feel the same way about Crawford retiring prematurely, given that many top fighters were out who would have tested him and potentially beaten him.

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