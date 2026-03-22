It wasn’t a loose comparison. Crawford went name by name and matched his own game to each of them, pointing to his southpaw stance like Marvin Hagler, movement like Sugar Ray Leonard, inside work like Roberto Duran, and his ability to control range with a jab like Thomas Hearns. He described it as a complete mix rather than a single comparison.

The comparison, though, doesn’t line up that cleanly when you look at how he actually fought. Crawford was never an aggressive come-forward fighter in the mold of Hagler or Duran, who pressed the action and forced exchanges.

Even Leonard, who could box and move, stepped in and attacked when it was there, especially in his fights with Hearns. Crawford’s style leaned more toward control, timing, and measured offense, closer to a modern technician than the kind of pressure or sustained attack those fighters brought.

Crawford made the comment after stepping away from the sport at 38, closing out his career on a high note and leaving without needing another fight to define him.

“What more can I do?” he said. “I’m great where I am at.”

The way he presented it was less about one fight or one era and more about how he sees his place after everything is done. He isn’t putting himself next to those names, but placing himself across them as a combination of their styles.

That’s where the statement lands, not as a matchup but as a way of describing his own range as a fighter, and it leaves plenty of room for debate about where that claim fits alongside the legacy of those four names.