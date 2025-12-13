Paul is 6’1″, which isn’t much shorter than Andy Ruiz Jr, who obliterated Joshua in seven rounds in their first fight six years ago. What that fight showed is that size has nothing to do with an outcome. Joshua leaves himself open when he unloads on his opponents, and that’s where Paul could take advantage of the situation.

“Untested. I talk big and fight small. Well, surprise, b***,” said Jake Paul to Netflix about what he brings to the table for his fight against Anthony Joshua on December 19th. “This is a fight that shuts everyone up.”

A victory for Paul would shut up a lot of the doubters about him, as very few people are giving him a chance. Knocking out the two-time former heavyweight champion Joshua would give Jake the last laugh, showing that it doesn’t matter if a fighter lacks experience. If they train hard and catch an aging fighter at the right point in their careers, they can win.

Heavyweight Power vs Youth

Joshua was knocked out badly in his last fight in 2024. He’s done nothing for the last 15 months, and he’s not young at 36. If you combine all the things that is going against AJ in this fight, it’s quite possible he’ll lose to Paul.

“It’s time for America to see what real power looks like. I want to see who’s still talking when this right hand flies,” said Joshua. “This is a fight that shuts men down.”

AJ’s power is top-notch. He’s definitely one of the hardest punchers in the heavyweight division. If he catches Jake early, this fight will be over. You can’t rule out Jake, though, because he’s the younger fighter at 28, and he hasn’t shown a chin problem that way Joshua has.

Joshua vs. Paul will be fighting this Friday, December 19th, on Netflix. The event will be staged at the Kaseya Center in Miami.