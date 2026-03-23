“How did you like my jab?” Henry said to MillCity Boxing about what Ryan told Crawford following the fight with Barrios last February.

Henry described the moment while discussing the reaction to Ryan’s performance that night. He said Crawford had been complimentary of what he saw and had also issued a warning ahead of the bout.

“Crawford said, ‘Ryan looked sharp, he looked sharp. Everything was working for him,’” Henry said. “Maybe Crawford said something to him, ‘Be careful, Shakur. Ryan has got some power.’”

Crawford, who is often viewed as a guiding voice around Shakur Stevenson, was positioned as both an observer and a messenger in the lead-up. That context made the post-fight exchange more pointed.

Henry said Ryan didn’t leave it there. Instead, he approached Crawford and brought the conversation back to a specific part of his performance.

Interest in a fight between Ryan and Stevenson has started up in recent months. A fight between Ryan and Shakur Stevenson has been discussed publicly, with Shakur wanting weight stipulations to be a part of the deal, including 147 with a rehydration clause, 140 without one, and 144.

Henry described it as a brief interaction, but one that reflected how his son processed the fight afterward. The focus, he said, was on how the performance was received by one of the sport’s leading fighters.

The exchange turned a general compliment into a direct, face-to-face moment, centered on a single element of the fight.