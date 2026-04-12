Regis Prograis retires after revealing pre-fight injuries

The 35-year-old said the decision was shaped by a difficult training camp that left him close to withdrawing multiple times, including in the final days before the event.

“The rumors about me being hurt were true. I wanted to pull out of this fight so bad a month ago, but kept pushing. I was terrified and thinking about pulling out even yesterday,” he said.

Prograis detailed multiple injuries suffered in camp, including issues with his right hand, eye, jaw, and ribs, and said he was unsure if he would hold up over twelve rounds.

“My right hand was messed up, my left eye, my jaw was a little messed up, but nothing happened that I thought was going to happen in the ring,” he said.

Despite those concerns, Prograis went the full distance against a younger opponent and remained competitive throughout the fight.

“It’s just emotional for me. It’s a great fight to be my last against someone like Conor Benn, someone strong, in front of 70,000 people. Couldn’t ask for a better going away party, perfect end to my story,” Prograis said.

Prograis said the decision was final and that he had planned this as his last fight before facing Conor Benn. He still went the distance after revealing he entered the bout with injuries to his right hand, eye, jaw, and ribs, and had considered withdrawing in the days leading up to the fight. For a smaller, older fighter dealing with those issues, the performance showed he can still compete over full rounds.

In boxing, experienced former champions are often brought back as recognizable opponents for rising contenders or rematches, particularly when they have recently shown they can go the distance at a high level.