Ryan Garcia made his intentions clear with a bold forecast, posting: “Mark my words his corner or the ref stops my fight with Conor in the 6-7 round.” This indicates he expects a systematic breakdown leading to a mid-fight stoppage instead of a quick knockout.

Shakur Stevenson went further, questioning whether Benn would last the distance at all. “If he makes it 12 rounds with me I’ll be disappointed in myself 😂,” Stevenson said on X, presenting his own expectation of control over a full fight.

That comment drew a response from Turki Alalshikh, who replied: “You’re the best in your division.” The public backing adds weight to Stevenson’s position and introduces a promotional angle that could influence where Benn goes next.

Benn, coming off the win, has been vocal about wanting major fights at welterweight and named Garcia among the opponents he wants. The response he has received has shifted the conversation from whether those fights happen to how they might look if they do.

Garcia’s prediction leans toward a breakdown stoppage. Stevenson’s comment suggests a one-sided fight over distance. Together, they present a consistent message: neither sees Benn as operating on their level.

Shakur and Ryan are behaving exactly like apex predators that just watched a younger, hyped-up rival struggle to put away an aging, injured lion. Benn got the 98-92 cards, but he didn’t get the respect.

Having Turki Alalshikh publicly side with Shakur right after Benn’s Zuffa debut is a massive blow to Benn’s leverage. It signals that the Big 3 and the Saudi power brokers aren’t buying the hype, making Benn look more like a B-side than a superstar.

Conor’s former promoter, Eddie Hearn, yawning at ringside while Chris Eubank Jr. sat on his phone sent a louder message than the unanimous decision ever could.

Prograis was stiff and limited, yet he still managed to cut Benn over both eyes. If a faded Prograis can do that damage, the elite 147-pounders may like their chances against Benn.