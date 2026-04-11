Juan Francisco Estrada returns to the ring against Tenshin Nasukawa in a WBC bantamweight title eliminator in Tokyo, with live results and updates tracked throughout the event.
The fight places Estrada, a former champion at flyweight and super flyweight, against a younger opponent still working through key tests in the division.
Tonight’s event will take place in Tokyo, Japan, at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan. It’ll be broadcast live on DAZN and Prime Video in Japan. The start time is at 5:00 am ET.
Main event
Undercard
Tomoya Tsuboi vs Pedro Guevara
Katsuma Akitsugi vs Jose Miguel Calderon
A scheduled bout between Kyosuke Takami and Angel Ayala was canceled after Takami withdrew due to illness. The remaining bouts are expected to proceed, with results added as they are confirmed.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Latest Boxing News:
- Tenshin Nasukawa vs Juan Francisco Estrada Official for April 11 WBC Eliminator
- Juan Francisco Estrada Faces Questions at Bantamweight
- Takuma Inoue vs Tenshin Nasukawa Ordered for WBC Super-Bantamweight Title
- Tyson Fury Returns Against Makhmudov Live Results and Updates
- Roy Jones Jr Backs Regis Prograis, Warns Conor Benn
- Eddie Hearn explains Berlanga snub, Whittaker limits, and Liverpool losses
Last Updated on 2026/04/11 at 4:47 AM