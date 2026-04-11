Juan Francisco Estrada Faces Nasukawa Live Results Updates


Tim Compton - 04/11/2026 - Comments
Juan Francisco Estrada Faces Nasukawa Live Results Updates

Juan Francisco Estrada returns to the ring against Tenshin Nasukawa in a WBC bantamweight title eliminator in Tokyo, with live results and updates tracked throughout the event.

The fight places Estrada, a former champion at flyweight and super flyweight, against a younger opponent still working through key tests in the division.



Tonight’s event will take place in Tokyo, Japan, at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan. It’ll be broadcast live on DAZN and Prime Video in Japan. The start time is at 5:00 am ET.

Main event

Undercard

Tomoya Tsuboi vs Pedro Guevara
Katsuma Akitsugi vs Jose Miguel Calderon

A scheduled bout between Kyosuke Takami and Angel Ayala was canceled after Takami withdrew due to illness. The remaining bouts are expected to proceed, with results added as they are confirmed.


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Last Updated on 2026/04/11 at 4:47 AM