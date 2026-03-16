Talks emerge for Giyasov–Curiel interim title fight on May 2 card

Rafael also cautioned that nothing has been finalized.

“Neither fight is finalized, so the heck knows whatsoever,” Rafael wrote on X while responding to questions about the possibility of the winners eventually meeting the victor of a potential bout between Rolando Romero and Devin Haney.

Giyasov has held the WBA’s #1 contender position at welterweight since early 2024 after winning a final eliminator against Pablo Cesar Cano. The Uzbek contender later agreed to step aside so the sanctioning body could allow a unification fight between Eimantas Stanionis and Jaron Ennis in April 2025.

After Ennis stopped Stanionis and later moved up to the 154-pound division, the WBA title changed hands, and the mandatory situation at 147 lbs remained unresolved.

A proposed interim fight between Giyasov and Curiel could provide activity for both contenders while the championship picture continues to develop.

Curiel (17-0-1, 14 KOs) is currently ranked #2 by the WBA at welterweight and remains unbeaten since turning professional. Giyasov last fought on April 12, 2025, stopping Franco Maximiliano Ocampo in the fourth round on the Ennis–Stanionis undercard.

Even if the interim bout moves forward, the long-term title picture remains uncertain. Romero has been linked to discussions about a potential fight with Haney, and Haney and Ryan Garcia have also spoken publicly about the possibility of facing each other again in the future.

If the winner of a Romero–Haney fight were to pursue other matchups instead of facing the interim champion, Giyasov could find himself waiting again despite holding the mandatory position since 2024.

The only confirmed detail is that talks are ongoing as the May 2 card continues to take shape.