The WBA currently lists Charlo at #3 in its super middleweight rankings, which leaves him positioned for a title shot if negotiations with Resendiz move forward.

Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs), 27, represents the younger and more active side of the potential matchup. The Mexican fighter captured the WBA interim super middleweight title in May 2025 with a 12-round split decision victory over Caleb Plant. The sanctioning body later upgraded him to full WBA champion on January 1, 2026.

The potential fight would serve as the first title defense for Resendiz since receiving the full championship designation earlier this year. A matchup with Charlo would also place him opposite a former champion who spent several years as one of the leading names at middleweight before moving up to 168 pounds.

For Charlo, the fight would represent a quick route back to a world title opportunity after long stretches outside the ring. Facing an established name could help bring additional attention to Resendiz’s first defense as the WBA Champion. He’s got a huge advantage in youth and has been the much busier fighter compared to Jermall.

We don’t know how much Jermall has left at this point in his career, as he essentially stopped fighting five years ago in 2021 with his grueling, life and death struggle against then fringe contender Juan Macias Montiel. he made a very basic fighter look good in that fight. Charlo’s only two fights since then have come against Jose Benavidez Jr. and Thomas LaManna. These two are far from top-tier opposition.