Oscar De La Hoya Tells Canelo Alvarez To Dump Eddy Reynoso For Ronnie Shields

For a person who thoroughly dislikes Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya sure does talk about him a heck of a lot (who was it that wrote how human nature is strange in as much as a person you cannot stand can often be a person you are guilty of watching more than almost anyone else?)

As has been pointed out, De La Hoya might have been even more elated than Terence Crawford was when “Bud” beat the brakes off Canelo! Now, aside from hurling insults at the fighter he once promoted, De La Hoya has perhaps come up with some good, positive advice for the Mexican legend. In short, “get a new trainer,” is the advice Oscar has given Canelo.

Should Canelo Ditch Longtime Coach Eddy Reynoso?

Canelo has as we know, been with Eddy Reynoso for a very, very long time, and as such, the 35 year old may not wish to part ways with Reynoso; there is still a thing called loyalty, after all. But De La Hoya, who worked with numerous trainers during his great ring career, says Canelo needs someone who can teach him some “new tricks.” Oscar says Canelo needs a trainer who can prevent him from fighting as though his feet “are in cement.” In short, De La Hoya says Canelo needs a trainer who can improve him as a fighter.

And the Golden Boy head put forth a name – Ronnie Shields. Shields is indeed a great trainer, and he is right up there as far as being one of the most experienced trainers working right now. But can Canelo, at this late stage in his career, possibly learn new stuff? The old adage says that no old dog can learn new tricks. Is Canelo an old dog now?

Will Loyalty Or Legacy Win Out For Alvarez?

Plenty of fighters, after losing a big fight, do make a change and hire a new trainer. But Canelo has lost before – arguably more devastatingly, at least from a psychological perspective, than he did in the Crawford fight – and yet Reynoso wasn’t fired. It would come as a petty big shock if Canelo gave Eddy the boot now, wouldn’t it?

But if he’s to carry on fighting (and all signs are saying that, yes, he will), Canelo will need something new, something fresh in his arsenal if he’s to avoid another loss. That or Canelo has to take the “right fights,” as in not fights with slick boxers like Crawford, Dmitry Bivol, and Floyd Mayweather.

Let’s wait and see what happens, but on a scale of 1 to ten, how surprised, even shocked would you be if Canelo did fire Reynoso?