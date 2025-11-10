This Saturday, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the venue of their first great action fight, “Next Gen” rivals Chris Eubank Junior and Conor Benn will rumble for a second time. The first fight, which took place in April, really did deliver, the sizzling two-way action proving spellbinding. This was a hyped fight (a very hyped fight) that actually lived up to things.

Eubank Jr vs. Benn II: Can Lightning Strike Twice?

Now, can the sequel be as good, or even better? Both men are confident of victory, and fans are hoping to see another thriller. The April fight did great PPV numbers on DAZN, and it’s likely Saturday’s rematch will also generate big numbers.

And for Eubank Jr, who of course won the first fight on points, this, after both men really did take it to the trenches, with punishment dished out as well as taken on both sides, Saturday’s fight could prove to be his last. This is the opinion of Benn’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, who spoke with The Ring and said that Eubank is “old” and has been in too many wars and doesn’t have too much left as a result. Now, it’s no secret that Hearn and Eubank do not like each other, but Hearn began by saying he wishes Eubank “the best.”

Eddie Hearn’s Prediction: “This Will Be Eubank’s Last Fight”

“I wish him the best. I think this will be his last fight next Saturday, I really do. I think he’s old; he’s had some tough nights. Last time was very tough,” Hearn said of Eubank. “And I believe Conor Benn will win on Saturday. But best of luck to both of them. May they both come out healthy, and God bless everyone.”

If Saturday’s fight does prove to be Eubank’s swansong, win, lose, or draw, how will he be remembered by the boxing historians when all is said and done? Did Eubank, the son of a true British great, really accomplish all he could have accomplished? What might be Eubank’s defining fight?

The Weight Game: 160 vs. 147 All Over Again

Before we get too deep into that, who gets the win on Saturday? Eubank will again have to boil down to 160 pounds, while Benn, a natural welterweight, will have to see to it that he doesn’t come in too light. Which of the two fighters took more damage in the April battle, and who figures to have more left today? Eubank is the older man at 36 to Benn’s 29, and as Hearn said, Eubank does have some serious miles on the clock.

Can Eubank, 35-3(25) dig deep the way he did in April, and get himself another decision win? Or can Benn, 23-1(14) land the decisive shots that eluded him in the first fight, and stop Eubank this time? Or perhaps Benn, being the fresher fighter of the two, pounds out a points win of his own, this over a foe who proves stubborn and refuses to back down?

The Odds Say Eubank—But Youth Might Say Benn

As of right now, Eubank is a slight betting favourite at DraftKings, listed at -175, with Benn currently being +135.