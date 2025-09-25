Joseph Parker Eyes Usyk — But Keeps Kabayel, Joshua, Hrgovic And Dubois In His Back Pocket

First things first: Joseph Parker has to get past Fabio Wardley in October, this in yet another risky fight the so easy to root for and appreciate New Zealander has agreed to take, thus putting his earned shot at heavyweight ruler Oleksandr Usyk in potential jeopardy. Parker, who has been the WBO interim champ and the mandatory challenger for longer than he cares to recall, could have sat idle and waited for his shot at either Usyk or the vacant WBO belt should the 38 year old Ukrainian decide against fighting him.

But Parker, a genuine “I’ll-fight-anyone” warrior, wanted to get himself a second fight here in 2025, this after he has been made to wait and wait for Usyk (who is currently on a break, his next fight or fights, should he in fact carry in and not retire, unknown at this point in time). After he gets past the unbeaten Wardley, as Parker is certain he will, his number-one choice would of course be the Usyk shot. But Parker, 36-3(24) has been looking at other big-fight options just in case Usyk doesn’t agree to defend against him.

Parker Wants Joshua Rematch But Is Open To Kabayel, Hrgovic And Dubois

And, in speaking with Sky Sports, the 33 year old listed a few names as far as who he would be interested in facing if he cannot get a go at Usyk. Parker says he would really love a chance to get revenge over Anthony Joshua, who decisioned him back in 2018. While Parker also said Agit Kabayel and Filip Hrgovic are potential opponents who appeal to him. Additionally, Parker said he and Dubois still have some “unfinished business.”

“They’re saying the winner of this fight gets Usyk next,” Parker said, referring to his October 25 fight with Wardley. “They can say what they want to say, but Usyk holds the decision on who he wants to fight. That fight’s there but it’s whoever Usyk wants to fight. Usyk’s faced everyone, cruiserweight division, heavyweight division, you can’t say he’s scared, maybe he’s just calculated in the options that he has. Usyk is the one because he has all the belts but there are so many other big fights out there. There’s Kabayel, Hrgovic. There is unfinished business [with Dubois] and if he wants to get it on we definitely can.”

The “Fight Anybody” Parker Still Faces A Dangerous Road

Again, you have to love Parker’s attitude; he really will rumble with anyone. The Wardley fight figures to be a tough one, though, maybe an absolute war. As such, Parker may need a decent rest afterwards. But assuming Parker does get the win next month, he, like the rest of us, will be waiting to see what move Usyk makes next.

But each of the other possible fights for himself that Parker listed sure are appealing in their own individual way. Does Parker beat AJ in a return? Will Dubois fancy a rearranged date with Parker? Hrgovic, he is still healing after being cut up bad in his slugfest with David Adeleye, but next year, maybe he can come back. And as for Kabayel, he, like Parker, has an old-school, fight anybody approach.

Who wins if Parker and Kabayel get it on?