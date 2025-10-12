Can you name a hotter, more demanded fight right now that tops Jaron “Boots” Ennis Vs. Vergil Ortiz? Maybe you can, but you must agree, this one is a clash, a showdown you crave seeing go down. Badly.

Boots vs. Ortiz: The Dream Clash at 154

In light of the sizzling 154-pound debut that was put on by Ennis last night, when he blitzed a good, tough fighter in Uisma Lima inside two minutes, fan opinion may well have changed as far as what happens if/when this fight happens (and while we’re at it, who is the A-side here?)

Ennis, 35-0(31) showed a devastating blend of power, speed, and accuracy as he went clean through Lima, and even if plenty of us were unfamiliar with Lima and his career, some research showed that the 32-year-old had earned his stripes as a fighter, as a road warrior. As such, some respect has to be put on Boots’s performance (how much respect, well, that’s down to you).

But Ortiz, also unbeaten, this at 23-0(21) has mixed in better company at ’54 than Boots has, and Ortiz has shown some genuine toughness, heart, skill, and power of his own. Ortiz is, of course, the far more proven commodity at ’54. But give Boots time, and who knows…..

But right now, Oscar De La Hoya, who promotes Ortiz, has reacted to the call-out of Ortiz that Ennis made after he had vaporised Lima. And the Golden Boy Head had a short and sweet answer on behalf of his warrior.

De La Hoya Draws the Line: “Only One Name”

“Only one name at 154 – Vergil Ortiz,” De La Hoya wrote on social media.

As of today, De La Hoya is more than likely correct; although fighters Sebastian Fundora, Xander Zayas, Abass Baraou, Bakhram Murtazaliev, and, of course, Ennis, will no doubt disagree.

You could actually make the argument that the 154-pound division is currently one of the most interesting in the sport. And top of the list as far as the fight we want to see at the weight is Ortiz-Ennis. It simply has to happen, right?

Ennis and Eddie Hearn want it. Hopefully, Ortiz and Oscar De La Hoya also want it.

First Q of 2026: Ortiz-Ennis, and who wins?