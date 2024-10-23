Usyk And Tyson Fury Meet Again At London Presser Prior To Huge Rematch

It was a pretty quiet and less than entertaining press conference today in London, this as WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury came together ahead of their December 21st rematch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Both champ Usyk and former champ Fury were full of respect for one another, with there being zero trash-talk from either side.

A shaven-headed Usyk, who wore a suit and leather gloves and was carrying a briefcase, with him looking every bit like a Bond villain, had a short and sweet answer when asked if he has to do anything different in the return fight – “No,” Usyk said. Usyk also asked Fury to sign a photo from the fight, and Fury did so.

Fury said he “hopes we enjoy the fight as much as I will,” with the former champ saying he will have to be “a little more focused” in the sequel. The two fighters smiled as they posed for pictures, and both men looked relaxed if a little subdued in Usyk’s case. In fact, at times, both men appeared to be bored and sat on the head table. As they went face-to-face, Fury was all smiles, with him even tickling Usyk at one point.

Fury, so often a very volatile, aggressive talker keen to sling a ton of insults and use so much foul language, was anything but that today. All business is the description one would use when describing Fury at the presser. Perhaps the most interesting thing Fury said was how he has scored KO wins in a number of return fights of his, and that he “envisages a similar outcome” in the rematch with Usyk.

A second distance fight looks far more likely, and we hope both men give their best on the night.

Will it be Repeat or Revenge on December 21?