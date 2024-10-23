Tyson Fury: “I Do It For The Dough,” Fighting Only For Money

Tyson Fury says his goal is to make as much “dough” as he can for the remainder of his career as he heads into his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk on December 21st. Fury’s talk of money is an attempt obviously to cover up the fact that he’s heading into the rematch and is expected to lose.

Saying he’s only in the sport for the sake of money is Fury’s way of giving him an excuse ahead of time before the loss. It’s pathetic, but that’s Fury’s way of cushioning himself from the psychological hit that he’ll take when he gets beaten again.

The 36-year-old former WBC heavyweight champion Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) wants to get as much money as he can before he retires at 50 or whatever age his body gives out on him. During the interview after the press conference, Fury bragged about having $200 million in his bank account and that he wanted to continue making as much as he could until he was crippled, needing a cane to walk.

Unfortunately for Fury, he may sent into retirement by WBA, WBC, and WBO champion Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) in their rematch at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. For those who don’t know, Fury is the underdog; he’s expected to lose, and the chances are high that he’s going to be knocked out by Usyk.

“I do it for the dough, but I’m the only one that will tell the truth,” said Tyson Fury to Sky Sports Boxing, talking about his money focus for his career going into his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. “I don’t come to these places, thinking, ‘Oh my God, I’m on TV. I’m Famous.’ I’m thinking, ‘How much dough can I get at any given moment in my career? Do you want to do something with me? How much? Do you want me to advertise something? How much?’

“If you want to fight, the only question I say is, ‘How much?’ I have gloves, I have a body, and I will travel if the money is right. I’m truthful. You don’t think about money when you’re in the fight. You think about money in the business side of it. When you’re in a fight, you’re in a fight. That’s it,” said Fury.