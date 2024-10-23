Tyson Fury Confident of Winning Oleksandr Usyk Rematch

Tyson Fury sounded confident today during the London press conference, talking about only needing to make “small adjustments” to defeat unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch on December 21st at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The underdog Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) says he would have won the first fight with Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) on May 18th if he hadn’t been given a standing eight round in the ninth round. He blames that on him clowning around, and he says he’s not going to do that in the rematch. This time, the 36-year-old Fury says he’ll be serious and will be boxing WBA, WBC, and WBO champion Usyk.

Fury says he made the same mistake that Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois did against Usyk by coming at him, trying to fight aggressively. In the rematch, Fury states that he’s going to box behind his jab, use feints, throw to the body, and not let himself get caught like last time.

Tyson Fury: “It’s been four and a half years since the Wilder 2 fight that I was the underdog in these fights. What’s going through my mind? I’m just looking forward to a fantastic fight. Last time in May, it was a fantastic fight. Oleksandr won the fight fair and square.

“If I didn’t get the standing eight count, I would have won the fight,” said Fury to Sky Sports. “My style is slickness, jabbing, and moving. All I’ve got to do to win this rematch is tiny adjustments. Not go forward. Just boxing.

“I’m going to box behind the jab. I should focus a little bit more, and I should get the job done. I don’t change the team. I’ve had 40 fights unbeaten. I wouldn’t just change the team because I did something wrong in round one. I don’t think I need to change the trainer. I like Sugahill. It was easier than I thought it would be.”