Tyson Fury Declares Third Fight with Usyk Set for April 2026 at Wembley!

Tyson Fury took to social media today to announce his so-called comeback fight—Fury vs. Usyk III—slated for April 18, 2026, at Wembley Stadium. No promoter statement. No broadcaster confirmation. No press conference. Just a digital poster and a fighter who’s been dodging consistency like he dodged Usyk’s right hand—poorly.

After being clearly outboxed in back-to-back fights, Fury now wants to pretend there’s unfinished business. But the real question isn’t who wins a third fight. It’s whether this one ever actually happens. Or if it’s just more noise from a fighter who treats retirement like an optional setting.

Fury’s jumping the gun. Usyk hasn’t even fought Dubois yet—and that’s happening in the same Wembley, just two weeks from now. So before Usyk even steps into the ring again, Fury’s already laying claim to a stadium spot and talking about a rubber fight nobody asked for? Delusional doesn’t even cover it.

Let’s be honest—this is vintage Fury. One minute he’s retired. The next he’s wrestling Francis Ngannou in a glorified cash grab. Then he’s back in boxing, then gone again, then posting clips with soundbites and dates that go nowhere.

This latest “announcement” smells more like self-promotion than a signed fight. Turki Alalshikh posted about Fury returning in 2026 during Riyadh Season, but even that’s more tease than confirmation. Fans have already pushed back. There’s no appetite for a third helping of Usyk schooling Fury, especially when the first two were decisive—no controversy, no drama, just pure boxing lessons.

No Real Demand for Fury vs. Usyk III

Let’s not pretend this trilogy is in demand. The only reason it would happen is if someone’s bank account says it should. Fury was clearly outboxed both times—first in May 2024, then again in December, when he showed up at a bloated 281 lbs and got battered. That second fight even had a dodgy standing eight count in the ninth that did nothing but delay the inevitable.

Most fans have moved on. The names being thrown around now aren’t Usyk. They’re Joshua, Itauma, and Kabayel. These are fresh matchups with actual uncertainty and fan interest. Fury fighting Usyk again? Everyone knows how that ends.

If Fury wants to fight for belts again, he should go through the proper route—beat a contender. His current 0-2 skid doesn’t earn him a title shot. It cheapens the sport. Yet here we are, with posters floating around and Fury fans clutching to another maybe.

Fury himself said he’d fight Joshua “for the right amount.” No surprise there. He’s reportedly asking for over $100 million. The truth? He’s chasing cheques, not titles.

Turki’s post said, “The ‘Gypsy King’ will be back!!! I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026 … 🥊 We have a rabbit to hunt!” A rabbit, maybe. But this feels more like a mirage.