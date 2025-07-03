David Benavidez to Face Anthony Yarde in Riyadh – Callum Smith Out (For Now)

It was looking as though WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez, AKA “The Mexican Monster,” would fight a British foe next, the only real question was, would his next dance partner be Callum Smith of Liverpool, or Anthony Yarde of London? Now, as per an announcement on social media by Turki Alalshikh, it will be Yarde who challenges Benavidez.

The fight will take place on a Riyadh Season card in November, with the exact date and location of the bout to be announced in due course. This fight will mark Benavidez’ Riyadh Season debut. One of the most consistently exciting fighters operating today, Benavidez is unbeaten at 30-0(24) and he will almost certainly go into this fight as a pretty heavy favourite.

However, Yarde is absolutely no slouch, and at 27-3(24) he has a good record. Yarde gave Artur Beterbiev a great fight back in 2023, and he proved his mettle even in defeat. Yarde has also been beaten by Sergey Kovalev, this in 2019, and Yarde has dropped a decision to Lyndon Arthur, who he also holds two wins over.

Can Yarde Upset The Unbeaten “Mexican Monster”?

Benavidez is as we know coming off that tasty grudge-match win over David Morrell, who he decisioned in February. Benavidez is hungry for all the big names, especially Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, with the 28 year old also expressing an interest in going up to the cruiserweight division one day, possibly into a fight with Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. But first comes Yarde, and Benavidez cannot make the mistake of looking past the 33 year old, who has won his four.

One thing, though, Yarde will have to considerably up his game from his last performance, this when he failed to really get going in winning a decision over Arthur in what was a dull end to their trilogy. Yarde can punch when he lets his hands go, and hopefully he will let both hands go when he gets in there with Benavidez. If not, Benavidez could run him right out of the ring.

As for Smith, he is said to still be interested in facing Benavidez down the road. Smith will now be a very interested observer when Benavidez faces his countryman.