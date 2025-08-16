Nick Ball vs Sam Goodman: Brilliant Fight Destroyed by Garbage Scorecards – Boxing Results

What a disgrace. Nick Ball gets the unanimous nod over Sam Goodman, and instead of talking about a brilliant fight, we’re stuck tearing apart two absolute clowns in suits. 117-111 and 118-110? Are you f**** kidding me? Those scorecards weren’t just off, they were insulting. These weren’t judges, they were scribbling blind men with licenses they don’t deserve. The only card that wasn’t an abomination was 115-113. I had it dead even. A draw.

This wasn’t Ball dominating. This wasn’t Goodman folding. This was twelve rounds of pure grit, trading, slipping, bleeding. Goodman worked the body, snapped that jab, countered sharp, and had Ball’s face leaking late. Ball kept pressing, throwing leather like a madman, but half of it hit gloves and elbows. A close, hard fight. And yet two geniuses decided it was a shutout. That’s not judging, that’s malpractice.

A Classic in the Ring, a Crime at the Table

118-110? 117-111? Whoever scored that should be dragged back to the dressing room and told to never judge a fight again. A blindfolded drunk at ringside could’ve done a better job. You don’t erase Goodman’s clean shots, his body work, his late flurries, just because the other guy was throwing more. That is pure disrespect.

The Aussie slipped, countered, dug to the body, and in the final round had Ball flailing. That’s no sparring partner effort, that’s a fighter demanding respect. And what does he get? Two judges wiping their arses with the truth. The disrespect is staggering. Goodman earned at least a draw, maybe the nod, maybe even a close L but these blind clowns wrote him off like he never landed a glove.

Fans Saw a War, Judges Saw Something Else Entirely

Fans tuned in for a war, and they got one. Blood, guts, swings of momentum—everything you want in a fight. But what they’ll remember isn’t the battle, it’s the botched ending. Two judges turned a classic into a farce. Ball fought hard, sure, but those cards were a joke. Boxing keeps shooting itself in the foot with this circus act judging. Tonight was no 117-111. No 118-110. Tonight was a war. And these “judges” pissed all over it.