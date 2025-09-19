Nick Ball May Have Missed Out On A “Monster” Fight, But His Trainer Says Unifications Are A Great Thing To Aim For Now

Nick Ball is recognised by all as one of the most consistently exciting fighters out there right now. Ball, the reigning WBA featherweight champion, is also one of the most consistently active world champions currently at the top of their game. And though Ball’s trainer, Paul Stevenson, says a massive fight with “Monster” Naoya Inoue may now be off the table – what with Inoue set to fight David Picasso in December and then most likely engage in an all-Japanese super fight with Junto Nakatani next year – this fight was “never the be all and end all.”

What Ball, 23-0-1(13) is focused on now, is unification fights. Ball, approaching his absolute peak at age 28, has already boxed in five world title fights, this in the space of just 17-months, and now what he wants to do most is scoop up the other major titles.

Angelo Leo Named as Prime Target for Ball’s Return

Ball will likely return to action in February, Stevenson said when speaking with The Ring, and the fight he himself would most like to see his charge get his explosive hands on, is one with reigning IBF 126 pound champ Angelo Leo.

“He’s probably going to box again after Christmas, probably February, I would think,” Stevenson said of Ball. “There’s two ways of looking at it. He’s had five world title fights in about a year. On one hand you want to maximise your prime and your youth, but at the same time [you’ve] got to be careful you don’t burn out. A good break for him. He’ll have a nice break. Personally (when Ball does come back), I’d like that Angelo Leo fight, a unification. It’d be great and just what he needs, really. Another real challenge. A big fight and cement his legacy. Obviously, [Naoya] Inoue is doing different things now. We were hoping for him but he’s not the be all and end all. There’s other fights out there so a unification would be great.”

The Crowded Featherweight Picture

Just who is the best featherweight in the world today? Is it Ball, is it Leo, is it WBO champ Rafael Espinoza, or is it WBC champ Stephen Fulton? In addition, Rey Vargas (with whom Ball boxed a controversial draw last year, with almost everyone feeling Ball deserved the decision) is the WBC champ in recess, while Bruce Carrington is the WBC interim champ.

It would be great to see these warriors fight each other, as much as this would be possible. Ball is of the mentality that he will fight anyone. Let’s hope we see two, even three featherweight unification showdowns take place in 2026.