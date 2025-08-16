Boxing Tonight: Itauma vs. Whyte and Ball vs. Goodman – Live Results from Riyadh

Moses Itauma battles Dillian Whyte tonight in a heavyweight clash scheduled for 12 rounds on DAZN PPV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It’s a fight that is expected to be a war. One of these two is likely to get knocked out tonight, and it could be the older, 37-year-old Whyte.

The Queensberry-promoted Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs) has knocked out all 10 of his opponents within two rounds. Of course, much of that has to do with the ham-and-eggers they matched Moses against.

DAZN PPV Fight Details

Tonight’s event begins at 12:45 p.m. ET on DAZN PPV for $49.99 for U.S viewers and £19.99 for viewers in the UK.

Tonight, we’ll see if Itauma can beat the former heavyweight contender, Whyte. If he can, he could be given a straight title shot against undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk in a sink-or-swim fight. It would be a rush job for Queensberry to put Itauma in with Usyk so early in his career, but Oleksandr is expected to retire soon; they have to make this fight while he’s still fighting.

Full Live Fights DAZN Card

Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte

Nick Ball vs. Sam Goodman

Ray Ford vs. Abraham Nova

Filip Hrgovic vs. David Adeleye

Hayato Tsutsumi vs. Qais Ashfaq

Dillian Whyte’s Career Decline

Dillian is not currently ranked in the top 15 by any of the four sanctioning bodies, WBA, WBC, IBF, or WBO. The chief reasons for that are the consistently poor performances and low-level competition that Whyte has had since his knockout loss to former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in 2022.

Fans believe Whyte is washed, and apparently, the sanctioning bodies don’t think much of him enough to give him a ranking in their top tier. It’s not all bad. Whyte’s lackluster performances may be the reason he got tonight’s gig against the 20-year-old Itauma.

Nick Ball vs. Sam Goodman

WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball (22-0-1, 13 KOs) faces his hand-picked opponent, Sam Goodman (20-0, 8 KOs), in the chief support.

It’s a bizarre choice for Ball, as Goodman fights at super bantamweight, has no power, and his fighting style is on the dull side. However, he’s the perfect opponent for showcase purposes, and it allows Ball to hold onto his WBA title long enough to get a big payday against Naoya Inoue when he moves up to 126. In other words, choosing Goodman is a strategic move by Ball.