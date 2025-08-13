Moses Itauma’s Sparring Partners Might Not Prepare Him for a Real Test Against Dillian Whyte

Moses Itauma says he’s gotten a “load” of experience from the many rounds of sparring that he’s done during his short two-year professional career. Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs) believes that the sparring he has done has been the equivalent of many fights.

This Saturday, August 16th, Itauma fights veteran Dillian Whyte on DAZN PPV in Riyadh. It’s a match where Itauma will need to stay calm to avoid getting hurt.

“Dillian has boxed 230 rounds more than I have. So having that brings him a lot of experience,” said Moses Itauma to DAZN Boxing about him giving away experience to Dillian Whyte. “He said it himself during the face-off. I’m a young guy, but I have loads of experience.

“What he means by loads of experience is that although I haven’t done it under the bright lights, I haven’t been able to,” said Itauma. “These guys [Itauma’s tomato can opposition] haven’t been able to surpass the sixth round. I have experience in sparring [against who?].”

Of course, Itauma’s opposition hasn’t been able to go past round six. He’s fighting guys like 41-year-old Mike Balogun, 45-year-old Mariusz Wach, and Demsey McKean.

“As much as you want to fight out about me, I’m going into this fight finding out about myself,” said Itauma. “I’ve proved time and time again in my sparring sessions [against whom, more tomato cans?] what I’m capable of. That’s why I have the confidence. I don’t know what I’m capable of under the bright lights.”

Dominating sparring partners doesn’t count. If Itauma’s sparring partners are domestic-level fighters like Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen, what does that actually prove by getting the better of them? The only way Itauma can prove himself is by fighting these guys:

Agit Kabayel

Joseph Parker

Richard Torrez Jr.

“When you guys ask me, I can’t give you an answer. Whether it’s the chin, whether its the engine, whether it’s this, when I find out, you guys are going to find out as well,” said Itauma.

What Itauma should do if he does want to fight out is tell his promoters at Queensberry that he wants to fight true top-tier contenders, and not the poor opposition they’ve been matching him against. He sounds passive with the way he talks. It’s as if he’s willing to fight these guys, because if he didn’t want to, he would have put his foot down a long time ago and insisted that his promoters match him against better opposition.