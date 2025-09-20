Kevin Brown and Luis Ortiz Secure Victories in Their Ring Returns at “Night of Champions” in Orlando, Florida

This past Friday, September 19, the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida, once again hosted the “Night of Champions” card, promoted by Boxlab Promotion, where several Cuban fighters earned convincing victories on a night of competitive and diverse boxing.

In the main event, Kevin Brown (8-0, 3 KOs) successfully defended his secondary WBA title with a unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 99-91) over Mexico’s Juan Meza Angulo (9-3, 6 KOs).

It was a competitive fight, as Brown himself acknowledged: “Honestly, I didn’t expect such a tough opponent, although Mexican fighters are always known for their big heart. That’s why we always prepare to go the full 10 rounds, because we never underestimate any rival.”

For Brown, who resides in Las Vegas and trains under Ismael Salas and Adrian Lescay, this victory marks another step toward consolidating his position in the super lightweight rankings, as he keeps his sights set on eventually landing the fight that could elevate him to the next level.

Another of the evening’s highlights was the return of veteran heavyweight Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (34-3, 29 KOs), who at 46 years old needed just one round to stop Philip Penson via technical knockout.

Ortiz has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks, especially with major boxing figures turning their attention back to him. Expectations are high that he could return again before the year ends, in a major card against a notable opponent — a stage where he will surely look to fire what he himself has described as the “last bullet” left in his chamber.

Luis King Kong Ortiz gana por TKO en el mismo asalto inicial contra Phillip Penson. Ahora Ortiz mejora su récord a (35-3, 30 KOs) y buscará una nueva oportunidad titular. #Luis Ortiz #Boxing pic.twitter.com/bbahC7aKMV — Carlos Linares (@linares_ca_93) September 20, 2025

The night also served as a debut showcase for two young fighters recently signed by Boxlab: Ronny Álvarez (4-0, 3 KOs) and Pedro Veitía (6-0, 6 KOs). Álvarez the 2022 IBA Youth World Champion, showed poise over six full rounds to score a unanimous decision (60-54 across the board) against the experienced Adams (11-11-1, 7 KOs).

Meanwhile, Veitía extended his unbeaten record with another display of punching power, stopping Noah Kidd (10-16-3, 5 KOs) in three rounds after flooring him four times, forcing the referee to halt the contest. Both fighters are set to return to the ring on October 18, once again under the Boxlab banner.

The card also featured rising prospects who impressed with their performances: Kaipo Gallegos and Atraveus Ingram scored victories by technical knockout, while Roberto Gómez earned a unanimous decision win.

With established names like Ortiz alongside the emergence of newly signed talents, “Night of Champions” reaffirmed Boxlab Promotion’s commitment to blending experience with the promise of the future in its events.