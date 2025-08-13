Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte: The Young Gun Meets the Old Warhorse

Moses Itauma Predicting A “Devastating KO” Over Dillian Whyte; But Whyte Means Business Too

Is it too soon for Moses Itauma? Is it too late for Dillian Whyte? These two questions seem to be the ones that have been asked the most in the lead-up to this Saturday night’s DAZN PPV heavyweight rumble between red-hot 20 year old Itauma and experienced, seen it all 37 year old Whyte. It’s a fight that is seen as a step up for Itauma, as well as a last chance saloon affair for Whyte.

Not too many people feel this one will go the distance, perhaps not even more than three or four rounds. But who will win? Regarding Whyte, the former world title challenger who has been in with so many names (Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Joseph Parker, Derek Chisora, Alexander Povetkin), he really has whipped himself into what looks like fantastic shape; perhaps career-best shape.

And Whyte, 31-3(21) knew he had to do so. This is it for Whyte as far as his career at elite level or anything like it is concerned. For if Whyte is wiped out, where does he go but into retirement, or, to a place/position no fighter ever wants to see, that of becoming a journeyman/trial horse?

Can Whyte Turn Back the Clock or Is Itauma Too Fast?

Whyte can be expected to give it his all in Riyadh, and we could see an explosive, X-rated battle, at least for a few rounds. But Itauma, who says he fully agrees that he is taking a step up, this against a man who has tons more experience than he has, says he has also left no stone unturned in the gym. Itauma, speaking again with IFL TV, says he has sparred hard and long, and that he is ready for the first big test of his 12-fight pro career.

And though he is by his own admission, not a person, a fighter who comes across as too enthusiastic when giving interviews, he has, in his own mind, numerous times, pictured the “devastating KO,” and it has always been in his favour. This is not to say Itauma, 12-0(10) will have some worries about the fight – all fighters do even if they never admit it – but he carries with him laid-back, chilled out confidence that is quite amazing for a man of his years.

Itauma is no boastful talker, but he believes deep inside that he is the real deal. And many people agree, the gifted southpaw is the real deal; that and the future of the heavyweight division. It’s now up to Whyte to tear up the script in one massive way.

Will Itauma’s Chin Pass the First Real Test?

Two punchers, both at totally opposite ends of their respective careers. Lots of questions have been asked going into this fight, but all that matters is who wins (duh!).

So who does win? Is anyone brave enough to go out on a limb and pick Whyte to derail the Itauma express train? Is making such a pick even going out on a limb? Those later rounds will be fascinating to see, should the fight go that far. Itauma’s chin has not yet been tested, so who knows what may happen if Whyte can reach back, pull the trigger and detonate something big?

It’s a very interesting fight and again, it will be explosive.

Pick: Itauma will survive the first scare of his career, this as Whyte tags him and briefly wobbles him, before the younger, faster, sharper man comes on strong to score the brutal, out-cold KO in round-four.