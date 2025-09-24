Janibek Alimkhnuly posted today on X, saying he would “gladly” like to face Terence Crawford if he chooses to move down to 160 to challenge for a world title. Crawford needs to win a world title at middleweight to become a six-division world champion.

Middleweight Sharks Waiting in Deep Waters

The IBF and WBO middleweight champion Janibek (17-0, 12 KOs) is one of three world champions at 160, and is considered by many boxing experts as the best fighter in the division.

Crawford would likely have an easier time challenging WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara or WBC champion Carlos Adames for his belt. The 42-year-old Lara might be the safer bet for Crawford because he wouldn’t have to take as much punishment as he would if he chose to fight Adames or Janibek for their titles.

Unlike Canelo, those fighters won’t tire after eight rounds, nor will they be hesitant to attack as he was. Crawford would be under a constant bombardment, and he would have to rely on his movement to save him from getting worked over by those younger fighters.

Madrimov Already Exposed the Cracks

They arguably hit harder than Israil Madrimov, who gave Crawford a lot of problems in their fight on May 3, 2024. Crawford may think it’s a given that he can move down to 160 and snatch world titles because he beat Canelo Alvarez at 168. It’s a different story with middleweight champions Adames and Alimkhnuly. They’re both still in their primes, and would likely show a lot more aggression than the tired, depleted-looking Alvarez did.

What’s unclear is whether Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) will choose to come down in weight from 168, as he captured the undisputed super middleweight championship on September 13, dethroning Canelo Alvarez via 12-round unanimous decision.

Crawford’s Legacy on the Line

Crawford has options if he chooses to stay at 168, but they entail a lot of risk for him. The fighters on his doorstep could defeat him and ruin his legacy and dreams of being included on the all-time great list. Moving down to 160 might be the safer move for Crawford, who turns 38 on September 28.