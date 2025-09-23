Gervonta Davis lost his temper when questioned by the media during Monday’s press conference about his choice to fight Jake Paul rather than a rematch with Lamont Roach.

Tank (30-0-1, 28 KOs) snapped at the reporter like an attack dog, letting him know how fickle the media are with how they turn on a fighter for one reason or another.

Tank Snaps at Reporter

It was a simple question asked of the popular WBA lightweight champion, Tank. Fans want to know why he chose to fight the YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul rather than fight one of these arguably more deserving fighters around his weight class:

Shakur Stevenson

Lamont Roach

Teofimo Lopez

Devin Haney

Paul vs. Davis met on Monday for their kickoff press conference at the Palladium Theater in New York, NY, to discuss their exhibition match on Friday, November 14, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The event will be streamed live on Netflix.

Paul let the media know that he believes his fight with Tank Davis will break the record for worldwide viewers on Netflix for his fight against Mike Tyson on November 15, 2024. It brought in 108 million viewers. The recent fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford drew in far fewer viewers at 41.4 million.

Criticism Gets to Tank

“Why should I care what they think? A guy can have a bad day, and y’all switch on who y’all favorite fighter is,” said Gervonta Davis when asked during today’s kickoff press conference about the criticism he’s received from fans for fighting Jake Paul rather than taking a rematch with Lamont Roach or fighting Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, or Shakur Stevenson.

The way that Tank pounced on the reporter, he obviously cared very much about the criticism that he’s been receiving over his decision to fight Jake next. However, it’s understandable why he’s taking this fight. The estimated $40 million payday that Gervonta is going to receive for the Paul fight is likely far more than what he would receive in a rematch with Lamont Roach or fights against Haney, Lopez, or Shakur.

Paul’s Popularity, Tank’s Pay

Those guys don’t have the same massive following that Paul has on social media, which enables them to reach millions of followers and sell their fights.

“Y’all need to sit back and be fans and just enjoy the sport. Y’all even talk about people’s personal lives. When did it come to that? Y’all want me to lose. When y’all see people in the limelight too long, they want somebody else to come take that spot,” said Gervonta about the media.