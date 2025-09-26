Tim Bradley says Jake Paul is “ruining the sport” with his matches. He views them as “celebrity boxing, and he believes it doesn’t belong in Boxrec. He’s hoping that Gervonta Davis defeats Paul in their 10-round exhibition match on November 14, which will be streamed on Netflix.

Bradley: Paul Ruins the Sport

“Do I hate Jake Paul? I can’t stand him. He’s ruining the sport. The crazy thing is, this shouldn’t be called boxing,” said Tim Bradley on his channel, criticizing the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis exhibition match.

Bradley’s Jealousy Is Now Obvious

Bradley sounds bitter, jealous about the attention, and likely the massive purses Gervonta and Jake Paul will be receiving. Jake is expected to earn between $40 million $60 million.

In the five years since Paul turned professional in 2020, he has reportedly earned $100 million. That’s got to be annoying to Bradley, because he never made that kind of money during his pro career

It’s hard to know why Bradley is so worked up about the Paul vs. Tank Davis exhibition match. After all, it’s not going to go into the record books. It’s just for fun, and there’s an excellent chance that it’ll bring in more viewers on Netflix than the recent heavily hyped Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight on September 13.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Jake-Davis outperforms the Canelo-Crawford fight by being a lot more entertaining to watch. That bout was such a letdown due to how boring it was.

The “Celebrity Fake Boxing” Label

“It should be called ‘Celebrity boxing.’ ‘Celebrity fake boxing.’ ‘Celebrity entertainment.’ It shouldn’t be called boxing,” said Bradley. “It should go on a celebrity record. It shouldn’t be on Boxrec. This dude thinks he’s something. He ain’t nothing. He hasn’t done nothing in the sport, man.”

There are a lot of fighters that Bradley hypes up that are fake. Ones that avoid risky fights and capture belts by defeating weak or weakened champions. For him to focus only on Jake Paul, he’s ignoring the fighters who cherry-pick. A good example was the September 13th card, and Bradley was all over that one, pumping up one of his favorite fighters.