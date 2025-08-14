Moses Itauma Says He Wants Filip Hrgovic Next: “We’ve Had Some Back And Forth”

While there is some talk of a possible world title fight being in the not too distant future for Moses Itauma, this, providing he comes through okay on Saturday night when the 20-year-old will face Dillian Whyte live on DAZN, Itauma has named the one man he would very much like to fight next. Southpaw talent Itauma, referred to by plenty of good judges as the next great heavyweight, spoke with Queensbury, and he said he wants Filip Hrgovic after Whyte.

Hrgovic “Disrespected” Heavyweight Sensation Moses Itauma

Hrgovic, who faces another British heavyweight in David Adeleye on Saturday’s card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, “disrespected” Itauma in the opinion of the young sensation. The two brushed past one another at a presser a while back, and Itauma says Hrgovic gave him the evil eye and referred to him as “a kid.” Or words to that effect.

Now, Itauma says he wants a piece of Hrgovic after he has beaten Whyte.

“If I beat Dillian Whyte, obviously, me and Hrgovic have had some back and forth, it’s up to my promoter and my manager, but if you’re asking me, me versus Hrgovic,” Itauma said.

This would be another good step up fight for Itauma, as Hrgovic, 18-1(14) and beaten only by Daniel Dubois in what was a bloody slugfest, has a lot of experience, amateur and pro.

Itauma’s Path to a Hrgovic Confrontation

In the meantime, Hrgovic has to take care of business against live dog Adeleye, 15-1(13). In contrast, Itauma has to come through his biggest test to date against an in-shape, hungry, determined, and perhaps desperate Whyte, 31-3(21).

But for sure, Itauma-Hrgovic would be a good, interesting fight to make later on this year. Hrgovic showed last time out, in beating Joe Joyce in a pretty comprehensive fashion, that he is a dangerous proposition for just about anyone out there today.