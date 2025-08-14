Buddy McGirt Reveals Whyte’s Strategy to Hit Itauma Everywhere to Slow Him Down

Dillian Whyte’s trainer, Buddy McGirt, says there was no point in his fighter creating a “ruckus” at today’s final press conference when the heavily hyped Moses Itauma started acting aggressively during their face-off.

Whyte’s Veteran Calmness Explained

Buddy points out that the 37-year-old Whyte is a “veteran” now and doesn’t need to get riled up with his opponents. It looked like Whyte was afraid of Itauma.

“Dillian is being Dillian right now. He knows what’s at stake and what he has to do. So, there’s no need to make a lot of ruckus, hollering and screaming and doing all that wildness,” said trainer Buddy McGirt to Secondsout about whether Dillian Whyte is intentionally being coy to trick Moses Itauma.

The “Wolf or Sheep” Confrontation

It looked bad the way that Itauma was mean-mugging Whyte to his face during the face-off today at the final press conference. When Itauma asked Dillian, “Are you a wolf or a sheep?” He was letting him know if he’s just going to roll over for him on Saturday. For Dillian just to say, “relax, chill,” he was letting him know that he’s not going to even try to win.

“He’s [Whyte] a veteran now. He’s been around a long time. That s*** doesn’t mean anything. What matters is what you do on Saturday night. This kid has knocked out everybody. So what is there to see on the tapes? Knockouts,” said McGirt about why he’s not studied Itauma’s past fights. “I don’t want to see knockouts.”

Whyte still should have shown more aggression than he has during the build-up because he’s come across too weak, and that’s hurt the interest in this fight. Many fans view the fight as a complete mismatch in part because of how timid Dillian has acted.

Preparing for Everything and Anything

“I know he can punch. I know he’s fast. I know he can fight. I know he’s athletic. We’re prepared for anything and everything,” said McGirt about Itauma. “You don’t prepare for one thing. Because if you prepare for one thing and he doesn’t do it, then what are you going to do? You’re stuck.”

Even if Buddy hasn’t studied Itauma’s fights to plan, it’s obvious that Whyte has, and he’s heard how the whole world is going against him. He’s going to be more afraid than he should, and won’t factor in how poor Itauma’s opposition has been during his 12-fight career.

The guys Itauma has fought, Whyte would roll over as well and have an identical 12-0 record with the same amount of knockouts if not more. Itauma’s opposition has been abysmal.

Itauma’s last six opponents:

Mike Balogun

Demsey McKean

Mariusz Wach

Ilja Mezencev

Dan Garber

Michal Boloz

Targeting Hips, Thighs, and Kneecaps

“But if you prepare for everything, you make adjustments as you go along. We’ve got to slow him down somehow,” said McGirt about how Whyte can defeat the big-punching Itauma. “We’re going to hit him on the hips, the thighs, and the kneecaps. Wherever we can hit him to slow him down.”

McGirt isn’t kidding about his strategy for Whyte to win this fight. He’s going to have him hit Itauma wherever he can because he can take the same kinds of risks to land headshots that he would against a normal opponent. Moses is too fast, it’s too hard, and his counter-punching is too good for him to take the same risks.