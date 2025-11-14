Promoter Eddie Hearn says Chris Eubank Jr. looked healthier on the scales today, making weight for his rematch with Conor Benn this Saturday, November 22nd, in London. Saturday’s event will be shown live on DAZN PPV. If you’re one of the lucky ones who have DAZN Ultimate, you won’t have to order it on pay-per-view.

(Credit: Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing)

Eubank Jr.’s Weight Cut Mastered

Hearn states that there’s no concern from Benn’s camp about how tough the fight can be on Saturday. He believes it’s from Eubank Jr.’s side due to his grueling first fight, which was last April, and which sent both fighters to the hospital afterwards.

“This time, he made the weight much better because last time at the weigh-in, he didn’t look as healthy as he does today. I think he knows the threat of Conor Benn, and I think he knows the dangers of the fight,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to DAZN Boxing about Chris Eubank Jr. looking better today physically at the weigh-in compared to the first fight last April against Conor Benn.

Having made weight last time, Eubank Jr. knew what he had to do, making it easier to shed the weight and get down to 160. It’s not a situation where Eubank Jr. was scared of what he’s going up against. He just knew what he had to do this time to take the weight off.

It isn’t Chris Jr. who has fear going into this fight. He won last time. It’s Benn that is having a litter of kittens about a second loss.

“I think he’s worked really hard in camp and has done the weight well. Both men prepared accordingly for what’s to come tomorrow night. You can’t underestimate Eubank’s toughness. He’s a tough kid,” Hearn said. “He always has been. But there does come a time in your career when it becomes too tough for too long.”

Why Eubank Jr. Isn’t Feeling Pressure

Eubank Jr. knows what kind of fighter Benn is because he’s fought similar guys when he went up against Liam Williams and Marcus Morrison. Those are bigger, stronger versions of Benn, but they were no match for Eubank Jr.

“There is concern about how tough it was last time. I promise you that there’s no concern in our camp about Conor Benn about how tough it might get tomorrow night,” said Hearn.

There should be concern on Hearn’s part about Conor coming into this fight because I came close to being stopped by Eubank Jr. last April. Hearn pointed out that he had reservations about putting Benn into another potentially grueling battle against the bigger, more experienced Eubank Jr., and that it could shorten his career. He may have forgotten his comments from the last seven months.

“We’ve got to think very carefully about the rematch. Because I don’t want to see him in too many fights like that. They’re the kind of fights that will shorten your career. And he has got such a long career ahead of him,” said Hearn last April after Benn’s loss to Eubank Jr. to Sports Illustrated.

Hearn pointed out that the fight was a real war, and he was worried about the long-term effects on Conor Benn. He didn’t want him to get used up quickly. The size difference of the \

“Although Conor Benn surprised me with his heart and his chin last time, he was very poor on the night. We know what he’s capable of. If he had done a little bit better last time, he might have won the fight. We feel he can do a lot better,” said Hearn.

It was the same Benn that we’d seen from him in the past. The difference was that Eubank Jr. took his single shots and worked him over with machine gun-like combinations that made him have to take return fire for the first time in his nine-year career. He wasn’t ready for that kind of experience. Conor had been fed too many soft opponents, and he hadn’t been adequately prepared for this kind of fight. Those factors won’t change on Saturday.