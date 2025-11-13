The powers that be at the WBA have okayed a fight between their “regular” heavyweight champ, Kubrat Pulev, 32-3(14) to defend the strap against former cruiserweight ruler Murat Gassiev, 32-2(25).

WBA Clears the Path for Pulev-Gassiev

This fight was first reported as being in play a while back, as fans may have read. But now, in an update, the folks at the WBA have ordered that the winner of Pulev-Gassiev, set for December 12, must then defend against unbeaten contender, Moses Itauma, this early in 2026.

Pulev Vs. Gassiev might actually turn out to be a decent enough action fight, if both men are willing to let their hands go on the night, that is. While the winner against red-hot, so-called future of the heavyweight division, Itauma, would certainly make for interesting viewing. In the meantime, as we know, Itauma will face what is hoped by him and his team to be a good test against the never-stopping Jermain Franklin, this on January 24.

Negotiation Window Opens Jan. 25

According to a statement from the WBA, the negotiation period for the fight between the Pulev-Gassiev winner will begin on January 25 and will end on February 9. If no deal is reached by the two sides during that period, the fight will go out to purse bids.

So, could Itauma, in what would be just his 15th fight, win a “world” title? Currently 13-0(11), and he hopes advancing to 14-0(12 or 13) with a win over Franklin, Itauma wouldn’t break Mike Tyson’s record as the youngest ever world heavyweight champ with a win over the Pulev-Gassiev winner, but it would perhaps be seen as a notable achievement/result all the same.

So, who wins: Pulev or Gassiev, and then, can Itauma beat either man to win his first “world” title? Itauma will turn 21 years of age on December 28.