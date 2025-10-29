Richard Torrez Calls Out Moses Itauma: “Let’s See Who the Baddest Man Really Is”

If unbeaten, hugely promising heavyweight Moses Itauma is having trouble finding himself a suitable next opponent, another young and undefeated heavyweight has put his name forward to fill the void. As per a news story from Sky Sports, Richard Torrez, who is seen by some people as the best young heavyweight in the US, says he would fight Itauma next.

Torrez says he wants to “see who the best heavyweight is,” and that’s not just as far as the US and the UK. Torrez says he wants to find out who the best heavyweight in the world is. Torrez, who won a silver medal at the Olympics and is 13-0(11) as a pro and is, like Itauma, a southpaw, says he wants Itauma and he has made it clear he would definitely fight him in England.

Torrez Says He’ll Travel to the UK for Itauma

“I won’t duck any smoke. I’m here for the action and I want that competition,” Torrez said. “We’re fighting for the entire planet, let’s see who’s that baddest man. I really want that fight (with Itauma). I’m here, I’m ready. I think the funny thing is you see all these guys calling out Anthony Joshua, you see all these guys calling out the older guys. I’m out here calling out Itauma. I want that fight. Two guys that are in the prime of their careers and working hard to be someone. I think this is the spot and the time to show who’s who.”

Some fans may feel it would be better for this fight to be left to marinate, to be allowed to grow, maybe until one or even both men holds a world title. But as far as right now, sure, we’d watch this fight in 2026 and we’d watch it with great interest and excitement. Not too many fighters are calling out Itauma, 13-0(11), but here is 26 year old Torrez doing just that.

Will Frank Warren Answer the Call?

Let’s see if Frank Warren and Itauma’s team have any interest in answering the call Torrez is making.

“1000 percent, the UK fans are amazing, you guys are incredible. I don’t care about getting booed a little,” Torrez said as far as his willingness to fight Itauma in the UK.

It seems the ball is now in Itauma’s court regarding this fight.