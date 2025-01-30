Morrell to Benavidez: “I’m 100% Knocking You Out”

David Morrell got ‘The Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez riled up today at the final press conference with his rapid-fire Spanish trash-talking and his calm demeanor.

Morrell’s Cool Confidence

It was funny to watch Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) getting upset at the taunts from the Cuban Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs), who has a completely different mindset due to his tough upbringing in Cuba. Morrell looked like a Hollywood movie star on stage. In contrast, Benavidez looked out of place on stage, as if he belonged on a different set with the stuntmen.

Morrell predicted that he’s “100 knocking out David Benavidez” on Saturday night in their light heavyweight fight on February 1st at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The way Morrell talked, it’s hard not to believe that he will. The former Cuban amateur star with a 135-2 record has beaten better fighters than Benavidez, and he feels that he’s just a one-dimensional “fake Monster.”

Morrell said during today’s press conference that Benavidez had built his career on the back of fighting fighters on “the verge of retirement,” which is true. This is the first time in Benavidez’s 12-year professional career that he’s facing a younger elite-level fighter, and not someone on the wrong side of 30, like Oleksandr Gvozdyk and Demetrius Andrade.

The New King?

“The real question is what’s not going to happen. I’m 100% knocking out David Benavidez,” said David Morrell during today’s final press conference ahead of Saturday’s fight. “If he thinks he’s going to break my face, he’s got another thing coming. It’s going to be war out there. “David, you’re used to everyone being afraid of you, and I’m not one of those. I’m not going anywhere,” Morrell continued. “There’s no pressure. There’s no spotlight that I’m afraid of. Everybody who has seen Cuban boxing knows that we’re up for whatever. We’re not afraid of anything.”

“They’re going to see. I have nothing else left to say. They’re going to see on Saturday,” said an angry-looking David Benavidez when asked for his final comments. “I’m not the one to be playing with.”