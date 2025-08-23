Rivera Stops Bailey in Six, Marksman Targets Bahdi at MVP 14 – Boxing Results

Puerto Rican featherweight Jan Paul Rivera (13-0, 7 KOs) underlined his unbeaten run with a sixth-round stoppage of Miami’s Daniel Bailey (15-3, 8 KOs) in the main event of Most Valuable Prospects 14 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Rivera floored Bailey in the opener and steadily applied pressure until referee Telis Assimenios stepped in at 2:58 of the sixth. The 22-year-old looked composed throughout and is edging closer to a shot at a recognised name in the division.

The show streamed free on DAZN and opened MVP’s back-to-back Florida double, with Fight Night scheduled for Saturday.

Marksman Calls Out Bahdi

Local lightweight Corey “2Smoove” Marksman (12-0-1, 9 KOs) gave Orlando fans reason to cheer with a dominant display against Luis Martinez (9-2, 4 KOs). Marksman landed over half his power shots and closed the fight just 19 seconds into the seventh round.

Post-fight, he went straight after Lucas Bahdi, MVP’s knockout puncher lined up for a WBA eliminator on Saturday. The callout was bold, and one that could push Marksman into a meaningful fight sooner than expected.

Harvey Impresses on Debut

Olympian Jahmal Harvey (1-0, 1 KO) marked his professional debut with a blistering first-round finish of Marcelo Del Aguila. His hand speed and sharpness brought the crowd to life, with Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano joining him in the ring afterward. While it’s early days, Harvey already looks like one of MVP’s brightest projects.

Gomez Grinds to Majority Decision

In the co-feature, Yoelvis Gomez (9-1, 7 KOs) claimed the WBA Continental Americas title at 154lbs with a majority decision over Edwine Humaine Jr. Gomez started strong, dipped mid-fight, but finished well enough to edge it on two cards after 10 rounds.

Undercard Results

The rest of the card brought heavy stoppages:

Damazion Van Houter def. Colby Madison – KO 1 (heavyweight)

Carlos De Leon def. Haminton Blandon – TKO 2 (featherweight)

Sebastian Juarez def. Louis Hernandez – TKO 4 (super welterweight)

Pedro Da Silva Conceica def. Renny Viamonte – KO 2 (welterweight)

Alex Rios def. Tayre Jones – UD 8 (super lightweight)

Final Word

Rivera did his job and continues to progress, but tougher opposition is needed to see how far he can really go. Marksman may have made the stronger impression by backing his win with a Bahdi callout, showing ambition that fans will welcome.

Harvey’s debut was explosive, but his next fights must provide resistance if he’s to be tested properly. Gomez stays in the picture, though questions remain about his consistency over 10 rounds.