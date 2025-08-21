Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin Fight Set for November 8th in Fort Worth, TX

Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin will challenge champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. for his WBC interim junior middleweight title on November 8th on DAZN at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs) wants to dethrone Ortiz Jr. (23-0, 21 KOs) in the main event of this contest.

The event begins at 7:00 pm ET on DAZN. Golden Boy Promotions and ProBox are still fleshing out the Ortiz Jr.-Lubin undercard.

Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s Next Test

As boxing expert Mike Coppinger points out, Vergil Ortiz Jr. had been in discussions for a fight with Keith Thurman, but opted for the #10-ranked WBC contender Lubin.

Ortiz Jr., 27, is coming off a career-best victory over former WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov earlier this year on February 22nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. That was a razor-close 12-round unanimous decision win for Vergil Jr. by the scores 115-113, 115-113, and 117-111.

“I’m always happy to be a part of the fights that fans want to see,” said Vergil Ortiz. “See you guys on November 8!”

Besides Thurman, Golden Boy made a 50-50 financial split offer to WBO junior middleweight champion Xander Zayas and his promoters at Top Rank for a fight in December for a clash in California or Texas. Xander’s team rejected it. Zayas posted on social media that it was “not a real offer,” and wanted Ortiz Jr. to fight him in Puerto Rico.

“I think the fans are in for a treat. This is the moment I’ve been waiting for, this fight is about redemption, I’m back for everything,” said Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin.

Erickson Lubin’s Career Reset

It’s a step up for the 29-year-old Orlando, Florida native, Lubin, from his last three opponents he’s faced. Erickson has been rebuilding since losing to Sebastian Fundora by a ninth-round stoppage on April 9, 2022. That fight was stopped due to swelling in the face of Hammer from the accumulation of shots that Fundora had him with in their back-and-forth brawl in Las Vegas. Erickson has bounced back well from that loss to defeat these three fighters: Ardreal Holmes Jr., Jesus Ramos Jr., and Luis Arias.

“Vergil Ortiz Jr. is the most ducked fighter in boxing — period. Big names talk tough until Vergil’s name comes up, then suddenly the phone goes silent. I commend Erickson Lubin; he has the guts that these fighters nowadays lack – courage,” said promoter Oscar De La Hoya, discussing his fighter’s defense of his WBC interim junior middleweight title against #10-ranked Lubin.

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is another fighter who had the chance to fight Vergil Jr. earlier this year but opted not to.

“He has dared to enter Vergil’s den. On Nov. 8 at Dickies Arena, fans are going to see why everyone else keeps running from Vergil Ortiz Jr,” said De La Hoya.