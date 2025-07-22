Benavidez’s Weight Woes: Heavyweight Look for Yarde Fight in Riyadh

Benavidez appeared speedy and flabby around the waistline in a short workout video today, as he trains for his fight against Anthony Yarde on November 22nd in Riyadh. Benavidez looks as big as a heavyweight right now. There’s no difference in his size and undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Benavidez’s Heavyweight Look

It’s been five months since Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) last fought in February, and he’s packed on some pounds around his midsection. He’s got four months to trim down his late Elvis paunch before he defends his WBC light heavyweight title against Yarde (27-3, 24 KOs) in the main event on DAZN at the ANB Arena in Riyadh.

The constant weight fluctuations that Benavidez experiences take a toll on him. He gets so heavy in between fights, eating well, but going overboard. It’s good that he’s started training now because he can afford to wait until the last month before the fight to trim off his spare tire.

Morrell Fight Vulnerability

Benavidez showed vulnerability in his last fight against David Morrell, getting dropped and taking a lot of heavy shots from the Cuban fighter, particularly at the end of the contest. Benavidez’s face looked swollen, and he looked like the loser of the fight in appearance.

Bivol-Beterbiev Trilogy Awaits

It’s essential Benavidez not lose this fight to Yarde because he wants to challenge the winner of the Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev 3 trilogy match. There are a lot of boxing fans who are looking forward to Benavidez fighting Bivol or Beterbiev. They feel that Benavidez has the talent to beat either of them. It’s questionable if he can look the way he is right now.

It was thought that when Benavidez moved up to light heavyweight, he wouldn’t be draining himself any longer to make weight like he’d been doing at super featherweight. He still looks skeletal at the weigh-ins, and he resembles a heavyweight in between fights.