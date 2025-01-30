Benavidez Fumes at Morrell’s Taunts

David Benavidez was trying to mean mug WBA ‘regular’ light heavyweight champion David Morrell today throughout their final press conference before Saturday’s clash. Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) was giving Morrell menacing looks and getting angry because he wasn’t showing fear like his past 29 opponents had.

(Credit: Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions)

Morrell Mocks

Benavidez looked like he needed to be sedated because he was furious, and it wasn’t fake. Morrell’s comments, exposing him as a phony ‘Mexican Monster’ and a career cherry-picker, set him off. Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) looked like a winner compared to Benavidez’s nervous appearance.

It was hilarious that Benavidez wouldn’t let Morrell’s manager, Luis Decubas Sr., speak when it was his turn at the podium. He immediately started yapping, talking over Decubas, and not allowing him to speak to the audience.

Yesterday, Decubas gave an interview in which he compared Morrell’s punching power to that of former heavyweight champion Sonny Liston, said Morrell punches holes through walls, and predicted he would knock out Benavidez. Those comments may have set Benavidez off because he went after him and looked like he wanted to fight the old guy.

Of course, that goes along with one of Morrell’s main criticisms about Benavidez having fought older, smaller fighters throughout his career.

Morrell ridiculed Benavidez’s nickname, “Mexican Monster,” today, saying he’s “no Monster” and that he’s fought fighters heading to retirement to create his record.

The Cuban talent couldn’t take Benavidez seriously as a person with the way he’s been putting on aires, adopting his Mexican Monster nickname, but fighting scrubs without ever stepping up until now. He sees that as a 100% phony person. It’s alien to the type of person the humble, unassuming Morrell is.

Words of War