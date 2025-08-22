Documentary: The 2010s | Heavyweight Boxing Timeline

The modern-day approaches. The 2000s saw the heavyweight division take a fall in popularity that it [debatably] still has yet to recover from. It may be a reflex to blame the “KlitschBros” (Wladimir and Vitali), but that would be unfair. Drop these two all-time greats in any other era, and they would still stand out. Something just went wrong; the lights just went dim in the 2000s, especially after Lennox Lewis stepped away.

Wladimir Klitschko, after surviving trials many would have quit too, recovered to become the face of the division. Heading into the 2010s, he was the consensus best heavyweight in the world and expected to continue proving why. He would surpass these expectations. His brother, Vitali, would also stack his resume before turning his attention to the brothers’ home country of Ukraine.

However, something was stirring. Three names in particular were developing into what we now know as the “Three Headed Monster” of the 2010s heavyweight division. Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder. Naturally, the boxing world craved these three to mix it up, akin to how the 1970s Golden Age saw Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, and George Foreman do so. Would this happen? Yes and no, you’ll have to be patient. As for who is the best out of these three names? Again, patience, my friends.

Beyond them, the division would see a resurgence in 2015 that we are, fortunately, still living through as of 2025. That’s right, the past decade has been promising and fruitful for heavyweight fight fans. Some other names responsible for our joy: Dillian Whyte, Derek Chisora, Joseph Parker, Any Ruiz Jr, and more.

The “three-headed monster” would set the stage for the clarity we received in the 2020s, though I’m getting ahead of myself (Oleksandr Usyk, anyone?). Ultimately, all we ever want is to see who the best is. How do we see that? The best must fight the best, as was the case in the better days of the sport. I’m happy to report that the pendulum has shifted back.

Lock in and enjoy this timeline of the 2010s heavyweight division. The RENAISSANCE era; the heavyweights are back, and so is BoxingPedia. From my heart to yours. Written, narrated, and produced by TheCharlesJackson, author of the Boxing Encyclopedia.